Trafficking of thousands of songbirds highlights rampant trade in Indonesia

MEDAN, Indonesia — Smugglers managed to ship more than 7,000 birds, including wild-caught songbirds, by air from Sumatra to Java in Indonesia, highlighting the country’s weak enforcement against the deeply entrenched bird trade. Indonesian authorities said the birds were transported in several batches on flights on June 11 and 12 from Medan in North Sumatra to Jakarta and Yogyakarta in Java. Conservation authorities in the destination cities were notified about the smuggling attempt, but those in Jakarta were denied entry to the cargo facility at the city’s Halim Perdanakusuma Airport. That allowed the recipient in Jakarta to collect the birds and get away. In Yogyakarta, officers managed to seize only some of the birds, as the recipient there had already picked up the rest. In all 7,119 birds were sent from Medan. Authorities suspect the sender behind the illegal shipments is a licensed North Sumatra bird trader identified only by the initials S.U. According to the wildlife trade watchdog FLIGHT Protecting Indonesia’s Birds, S.U. has a permit to breed birds in captivity from North Sumatra authorities but is widely believed to deal in wild-caught birds. The bird shipments had the necessary quarantine certificates from authorities at Medan’s Kualanamu Airport, but not the Domestic Plant and Wildlife Transport Letter (SAT-DN) required from the North Sumatra Conservation Agency (BBKSDA). Marison Guciano, the executive director of FLIGHT, said it was no secret among wildlife traders throughout Sumatra that export controls were lax at Kualanamu. “So you’ve got birds being sent to Medan from…This article was originally published on Mongabay

