Myanmar ponders what to do with its out-of-work elephants

Captured in the wild in 1973, in the country then known as Burma, Thaung Sein Win has been ridden by various mahouts over the years, dragging thousands of freshly felled teak logs out of the forests. A 4,100-kilogram (4.5-ton) Asian elephant (Elephas maximus), he has lived through the rise of the Republic of Myanmar, the explosion of the logging industry, the fragmentation of Myanmar’s forests, and the poaching of his wild counterparts. Now, as he enjoys a lavish retirement with a caretaker and veterinary check-ups, he’s living through a new era for Myanmar’s elephants: the looming end of logging work. “This is a huge animal welfare crisis coming down the road,” says Peter Leimgruber, head of the Conservation Ecology Center at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute. Throughout the country, more than 2,000 privately owned elephants face an uncertain future following the decline of the logging industry. “It’s like a steam train coming down and no one’s going to stop it,” he says. Thaung Sein Win is one of the lucky elephants because he is owned and cared for by an arm of the national government: the Myanma Timber Enterprise (MTE), which owns more than 2,900 captive elephants. Several thousand more elephants, privately owned, used to receive contract work with the MTE, dragging logs from the muddy forests, but are now jobless and thus vulnerable to poachers and traders. Elephants have been used as timber-haulers in the region for centuries. “The monsoon rains are so intense,” says Jacob Shell, a geographer…This article was originally published on Mongabay

