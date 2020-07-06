COVID-19 may worsen burning and haze as Indonesia enters dry season

JAKARTA — Milder weather is expected to bring about a less severe forest fire season across Indonesia this year compared to 2019. But cutbacks to fire-prevention measures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and deregulation could still see large amounts of haze generated, threatening an already precarious public health situation in the region. Smog from Indonesia’s island of Sumatra had reportedly reached four provinces in the southern part of Thailand on July 5, with Songkhla being the province hit the hardest from the rising level of PM2.5, a fine particulate matter deemed harmful to human health. Without stronger efforts from all stakeholders, the haze situation could worsen and affect more places in the region, researchers at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs (SIIA) warn. In their Haze Outlook 2020 report, the researchers looked at three factors — weather, peat and people — to assess the risk of transboundary haze in Southeast Asia during the coming dry season. The fires and haze are an annual problem, as forests are deliberately razed for commercial agriculture, primarily oil palms. Particularly susceptible are carbon-rich peat forests, which are drained before being cleared, leaving the peat layer highly combustible. The 2019 fire season was the worst since 2015, with 1.65 million hectares (4 million acres) of area burned and the cost to the economy estimated at $5.2 billion, or 0.5% of Indonesia’s GDP. Unusually hot and dry conditions exacerbated the problem last year, sending haze as far as Singapore and Malaysia, but conditions this…This article was originally published on Mongabay

