For two rhino species on brink of extinction, it’s collaboration vs. stonewalling

Fatu doesn’t seem to care about the carrot she’s been offered by her caretaker. She raises her enormous head and gives it a sniff before returning to what she was doing, which is nipping delicately at the dry, scraggly grass at her feet. A few yards away, her mother, Najin, is doing the same. “They’re very happy. Happy ladies,” their caretaker, Jacob Anampiu, says with a grin, continuing to hold the carrot outstretched. At 3 p.m., Kenya’s equatorial heat is brutal, but neither Fatu nor Najin seem bothered — not by the carrot, not by the heat, not by anything. Fatu and Najin are northern white rhinos (Ceratotherium simum cottoni). And though they don’t know it, they’re at the center of an intensive international effort to rescue their subspecies, of which they are the only two left on the planet. Sudan, the last male northern white rhino, died in March 2018. He spent his final years under constant guard in Ol Pejeta. Photo by Make it Kenya Photo / Stuart Price. More than 7,000 kilometers (4,300 miles) away, in Indonesia, Sumatran rhinos are facing a similar crisis. Though smaller and hairier than their northern white counterparts, Sumatran rhinos (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis) have also been driven to near extinction, with fewer than 80 remaining. The crisis with Sumatran rhinos is unfolding similarly to the northern whites: population estimates have plummeted by 70% in a little over a decade, and efforts to breed them naturally in captivity have yielded few offspring. But the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

