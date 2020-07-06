Gray areas and weak policies mar lucrative Asian trade in live reef fish

PALAWAN, Philippines — On a sunny June morning in Taytay Bay, Jorophy Mahusay stands on a floating cage as he throws fish meal into the azure waters below, where his leopard coral trout congregate. “I feed them twice a week,” he says as he glances at the bright red-orange fish, known locally as suno, with electric-blue dots all over their bodies. Mahusay is one of the more than 200 traders in the Philippine island province of Palawan engaged in mariculture, a type of aquaculture where wild-caught fish are grown in enclosed pens. “I buy wild-caught suno juveniles from hook-and-line fishers and then grow the fish in a cage until such time they reach the marketable plate size,” he tells Mongabay. One of the Philippines’ richest fishing grounds, Palawan in the country’s western region is the capital of the live reef food fish trade, or LRFTT, producing 70% of the nation’s exports of live reef fish. These include species like the leopard coral trout (Plectropomus leopardus), humphead wrasse (Cheilinus undulatus) and bumphead parrotfish (Bolbometopon muricatum), which are sought-after and valued in this industry. In the wild, reef fish like the humphead wrasse and parrotfish can grow up to 2 meters (6.5 feet) in length and live up to 30 years. But fishers tend to catch them while they’re still at juvenile size, before they reach full maturity. “At plate size, these fish species are not yet sexually mature,” marine biologist Ditto dela Rosa of the Haribon Foundation, a conservation NGO, tells…This article was originally published on Mongabay

