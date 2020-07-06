In Sri Lanka, the hunt is on for alien fish in native lakes

COLOMBO — Located in the suburbs of Sri Lanka’s biggest city, Colombo, the picturesque Thalangama Lake is plagued by at least two invasive predatory fish species that are contributing to the decline of the native aquatic life. “I have heard villagers living close to the lake claiming that they had seen a fish with a long snout like an alligator in the Thalangama Lake waters,” said Pathum Madhusanka, a young fish enthusiast who has made it his mission to rid the lake of the invasive species. The particular fish he’s referring to is the alligator gar (Atractosteus spatula), native to North America and one of the largest fish from that region, which can grow to a length of 3 meters (10 feet). Madhusanka has for the past few years been painstakingly fishing out another species from the lake: the clown knifefish (Chitala ornata), also a voracious feeder, and native to Southeast Asia. He had to put his mission on hold when the Sri Lankan government imposed a lockdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But within a day of the lockdown being lifted in May, Madhusanka was back at Thalangama with his rod and reel. And the first fish he hooked was an alligator gar, about a meter (3 feet) in length. “It seemed quite impossible to find an alligator gar in this water body,” he told Mongabay. Invasive fish species are released into natural bodies of water by owners who get tired of them when they outgrow their tanks…This article was originally published on Mongabay

