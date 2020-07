From BBC

A suspected case of bubonic plague has been reported to Chinese authorities.

It is not known how the patient became infected, but the country is on alert for more cases.

Plague is one of the deadliest diseases in human history – but it can now be easily treated with antibiotics.

What is bubonic plague?

Plague is a potentially lethal infectious disease that is caused by bacteria called Yersinia pestis that live in some animals – mainly rodents – and their fleas.

Bubonic plague is the most common form of the disease that people can get. The name comes from the symptoms it causes – painful, swollen lymph nodes or ‘buboes’ in the groin or armpit.

From 2010 to 2015 there were 3,248 cases reported worldwide, including 584 deaths.

Historically, it has also been called the Black Death, in reference to the gangrenous blackening and death of body parts, such as the fingers and toes, that can happen with the illness.

What does it do?

A person usually becomes ill with bubonic plague between two and six days after being infected.

Along with the tender, enlarged lymph nodes, that can be as large as a chicken egg, other symptoms include fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and tiredness.

Plague can also affect the lungs, causing a cough, chest pain and difficulty breathing.

The bacteria can also enter the bloodstream and cause a condition called septicaemia or sepsis, which can lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death.

How can you catch it?

People can catch it from:

Bites of infected fleas Touching infected animals such as rats and mice Inhaling infected respiratory droplets spread by infected people or animals

Domestic cats and dogs can become infected from flea bites or from eating infected rodents.

The infection could also enter the body through a cut in the skin