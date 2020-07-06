World’s biggest trade deal in trouble over EU anger at Brazil deforestation

Finalization of the European Union-Mercosur trade agreement was announced at the G20 meeting in Japan in June 2019, with state heads from the two blocs present, including President Jair Bolsonaro (third from right). Image courtesy Alan Santos / PR CC BY 2.0. The European Union-Mercosur free trade agreement, finalized one year ago last June, faces growing opposition from European national governments, EU parliamentarians, and non-profit organizations, in addition to Latin American entities, putting its ratification at risk. At the heart of this resistance: the EU’s strong dissatisfaction over Brazil’s destructive environmental policies and rapidly rising deforestation rate under President Jair Bolsonaro. One of the biggest opponents of the trade agreement to date is the French government of Emmanuel Macron, whose party failed to triumph in municipal elections against the victorious Green Party on June 28, 2020. A day later, Macron suspended negotiations with the EU-Mercosur bloc. “[We will not make] any trade agreement with countries that do not respect the Paris Agreement,” said Macron, a clear reference to Bolsonaro and the Brazilian government. The French president also urged the creation of the crime of ecocide, a crime against the environment, which should be judged by the International Criminal Court. Fearful of Macron’s stance, French and Brazilian businessmen (particularly Brazilian agribusiness interests) are pressuring their respective governments to ease tensions between the two countries in favor of the Mercosur-EU trade agreement. Diplomats from both countries will participate in a video conference tomorrow, Tuesday, when they will review their bilateral agenda. France is one of the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay