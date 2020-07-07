Civil war didn’t hurt this Sri Lankan mangrove forest, but shrimp farming might

MANNAR, Sri Lanka — The Vidattaltivu coastal belt in Sri Lanka’s north was once home to the marine unit of the Tamil Tiger guerrilla group, known as the “Sea Tigers.” From here, the group launched explosive-laden suicide boats in attacks against the much more powerful fighter vessels of the country’s naval forces. The area’s lush mangroves proved an effective hiding place for storing explosives. More than a decade after the end of the civil war, the ecology of this picturesque nature reserve is under threat: there are plans to set up a shrimp aquaculture park here, which environmentalists have blasted as “environmental suicide.” Sri Lanka has a bitter history of shrimp farms going wrong. In the 1980s, large swaths of mangroves in the northwestern coast were cleared to farm shrimps for export. But frequent outbreaks of disease led to about 90% of the shrimp farms being abandoned. Vidattaltivu is a nature reserve with great significance for biodiversity. Image courtesy of the Environmental Foundation Limited (EFL). Failed shrimp trade “With such a history of failure, proposing aquaculture for the Vidattaltivu nature reserve is a crime against nature,” Hemantha Withanage, executive director of the Centre for Environment Justice (CEJ), told Mongabay. Vidattaltivu is a biodiversity-rich ecosystem consisting of mangroves, tidal mud flats, salt marshes, seagrass beds and coral reefs. In recognition of its importance, the government declared nearly 30,000 hectares (74,000 acres) of the area a nature reserve in 2016. But in a recent move, the government’s National Aquaculture Development Authority (NAQDA)…This article was originally published on Mongabay

