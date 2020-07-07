Esa and Nasa line up satellites to measure Antarctic sea-ice

From BBC

US and European scientists are about to get a unique view of polar ice as their respective space agencies line up two satellites in the sky.

Authorisation was given on Tuesday for Europe’s Cryosat-2 spacecraft to raise its orbit by just under one kilometre.

This will hugely increase the number of coincident observations it can make with the Americans’ Icesat-2 mission.

One outcome from this new strategy will be the first ever reliable maps of Antarctic sea-ice thickness.

Currently, the floes in the far south befuddle efforts to measure their vertical dimension.

Heavy snow can pile on top of the floating ice, hiding its true thickness. Indeed, significant loading can even push Antarctic sea-ice under the water.

But researchers believe the different instruments on the two satellites working in tandem can help them tease apart this complexity.

Nasa’s Icesat-2, which orbits the globe at about 500km in altitude, uses a laser to measure the distance to the Earth’s surface – and hence the height of objects. This light beam reflects directly off the top of the snow.

Esa’s Cryosat-2, on the other hand, at around 720km in altitude, uses radar as its height tool, and this penetrates much more deeply into the snow cover before bouncing back.

How satellites measure sea-ice thickness from orbit Cryosat’s radar has the resolution to see the Arctic’s “floes” and “leads” Some 8/9ths of the ice tends to sit below the waterline – the draft The radar senses the height of the freeboard – the ice above the waterline Knowing this 1/9th figure allows Cryosat to work out sea-ice thickness The thickness multiplied by the area of ice cover produces a volume IceSat-2 does exactly the same as Cryosat but with a laser instrument The biggest uncertainty for both is the covering of snow on the ice

At present, scientists