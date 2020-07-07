Groups demand financial, human rights probes into palm conglomerate Korindo

JAKARTA — Activists have called on the Indonesian authorities to probe the finances of the Korindo Group, a privately owned conglomerate, in the wake of an investigation that exposed a $22 million “consultancy” payment made by the company. They’re also pressing for the protection of the rights of Indigenous communities affected by the company’s oil palm operations. The investigation, a collaboration between Mongabay, The Gecko Project, the Korean Center for Investigative Journalism-Newstapa and Al Jazeera, examined the irregularities around the payment and the role it played in the rapid expansion of Korindo’s oil palm plantations in Papua province, in the far east of Indonesia. The payment was made to a shadowy figure as Korindo secured the rights to large swaths of land in the province. Korindo has given conflicting explanations for the payment, first describing it as a consultancy fee paid to this “expert” who helped it gain the requisite land rights, but later describing it as part of a “straightforward share purchase transaction.” Anti-corruption experts who reviewed the payment said it matched a typology of corruption schemes in which sham consultants are used as a front to channel bribes to government officials. Korindo has denied paying bribes, but Edi Sutrisno, the director of the NGO TuK Indonesia, said the national anti-corruption agency, known as the KPK, should step in. “The KPK must immediately investigate and take this matter seriously, investigating, coordinating and collaborating with law enforcement networks in other countries,” he said. The investigation published by Mongabay and The Gecko…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay