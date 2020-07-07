Investigation hints at cronyism in awarding of Indonesia lobster export permits

JAKARTA — An investigative report has revealed the political links between Indonesia’s fisheries minister and a slew of companies recently awarded permits for a controversial lobster export program that experts say is unsustainable. Minister Edhy Prabowo in May reversed a ban on exports of lobster larvae imposed by his predecessor, Susi Pudjiastuti. Within less than two months, his office had granted export permits to 31 companies out of the 100 that applied. Among the owners, directors or executives of several of those companies are politicians from the Great Indonesia Movement Party, or Gerindra, according to the investigation by news magazine Tempo. Edhy is a senior Gerindra member and close confidant to party chairman Prabowo Subianto, who is the defense minister. Tempo found that the latter’s relatives, namely brother Hashim Sujono Djojohadikusumo and niece Rahayu Saraswati Djojohadikusumo, are among those behind some of the companies. Fisheries Minister Edhy Prabowo, center, has lifted a ban on the export of wild-caught lobster larvae. Image courtesy of the Indonesian Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries. Other politicians identified in the investigation are Eka Sastra, a former lawmaker for the Golkar party, of which Prabowo Subianto was previously a member before he founded Gerindra, and Fahri Hamzah, a former deputy speaker of parliament. Tempo looked into the history of 25 newly licensed exporters. Most of them had only been established less than three months ago, meanwhile the rest had only expanded into marine crustacea fisheries recently, the publication found. Besides politicians, the report found the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

