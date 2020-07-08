Brazil bows to pressure from business, decrees 120-day Amazon fire ban

General Hamilton Mourão, Brazil’s Vice President (left), and President Jair Bolsonaro, during the signing ceremony creating the Amazon Council. The president’s poor socio-environmental record, particularly concerning Amazon deforestation, has increasingly put his administration out of step with the international agribusiness, mining, and investment business communities. Image by Valter Campanato / Agência Brasil. In the face of increasing pressure from international business, entrepreneurs and investors, Vice President Hamilton Mourão has declared that the Bolsonaro government will decree, in the next few days, an “absolute moratorium” on burning the Amazon rainforest and Pantanal wetland biomes for 120 days. The moratorium could be extended, depending on the occurrence of fires in the coming months. Fires in the other Brazilian biomes will be allowed in a controlled manner. Mourão also announced that the government will take action to suppress illegal fire in coming weeks. The new ban will encompass double the time in comparison to a similar measure adopted last year. In 2019, the 60-day moratorium decreed by the government ended up being extended by an additional 60 days. The poor results achieved at curbing 2019’s fires, however, are well known. Ricardo Salles, Minister of the Environment, is currently preparing the moratorium decree, which will be sent “as soon as possible” for President Jair Bolsonaro’s evaluation, according to Mourão. Yesterday, the Vice President met with Salles and other ministers, including Tereza Cristina of Agriculture, to discuss a meeting scheduled for tomorrow with representatives of international investment and pension funds, who have been pressuring Brazil on environmental issues. Last month, 29 international financial…This article was originally published on Mongabay

