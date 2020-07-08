Pandemic or not, the mission to save the rare Philippine eagle grinds on

MANILA — “How can we rehabilitate a Philippine eagle during a lockdown?” That was the first thought Jayson Ibañez says crossed his mind after he answered a phone call bearing news of a rescued raptor on April 17. As the Philippine Eagle Foundation’s resident eagle expert and head of its research team, Ibañez has always been at the front line of eagle rehab. But this was a different case: the rescue happened at the height of the country’s COVID-19 lockdown, and Zamboanga del Norte, the province where the bird was found, is a 625-kilometer (390-mile) drive northwest from the foundation’s base in Davao City, both in the Mindanao region of the southern Philippines. “The protocol for eagle rescues is to bring any eagle to the Philippine Eagle Center in Davao City for medical checkup and rehabilitation,” Ibañez tells Mongabay. “But with the lockdown, doing so is very difficult if not impossible.” He found the answer in a combination of technology and decades of collaboration that had birthed protocols and established coordination mechanisms among partners, all with the greater goal of saving one of the world’s rarest birds. With only an estimated 400 breeding pairs left in the dwindling Philippine wild, the Philippine eagle (Pithecophaga jefferyi) is a critically endangered bird of prey. Endemic to the country, these raptors once dominated the forests of the archipelago’s major island groups — from Luzon in the north to Samar and Leyte in the east, down to Mindanao in the south — perched atop…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay