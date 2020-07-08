Podcast: Five years after the death of Cecil the Lion, trophy hunting debate rages on

On this episode of the Mongabay Newscast, we take a look at the state of the debate over trophy hunting five years after the killing of Cecil the Lion sparked widespread outrage. Listen here: Last week was the fifth anniversary of the killing of Cecil the Lion, who lived primarily in Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe, where he was a famous attraction for tourists and wildlife photographers. On July 2nd, 2015, after wounding Cecil the day before and tracking him for more than 12 hours, an American dentist and recreational hunter named Walter Palmer killed Cecil just outside of the park. Has the outcry against trophy hunting that resulted from Cecil’s killing resulted in any policy changes, like bans on trophy hunting or the import of animal trophies? Does trophy hunting make a meaningful enough contribution to the cause of conservation to justify the practice? How has the debate over these questions evolved since Cecil’s death? We’re joined by three guests to discuss these issues. Iris Ho, Senior Specialist for Programs and Policy at Humane Society International and an international trophy hunting expert, tells us why the Humane Society is calling for the world’s three largest importers of lion trophies — the UK, the EU, and the U.S. — to ban those imports in order to rein in trophy hunting altogether. We’re also joined by Amy Dickman, founder of the Ruaha Carnivore Project, which works with local communities in southern Africa to develop effective conservation solutions. Dickman is also…This article was originally published on Mongabay

