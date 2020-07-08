Prosecutors target Brazil’s environment minister over dismantling of protections

Brazilian prosecutors have called for the dismissal of the country’s environment, Ricardo Salles, accusing him of “administrative dishonesty” leading to “countless initiatives that violate the duty to protect the environment.” The surprise lawsuit against Salles, filed June 6, comes after a year and a half of systematic strategies to undermine the work of the main environmental agencies in Brazil and pave the way for economic interests. A lawyer and former head of the São Paulo State Environment Department, Salles took office in January 2019 as part of the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro. At that point, he had already been convicted by the São Paulo Court of Justice for his participation in illegal zoning changes in a protected area management plan, intended to benefit mining companies. Conservationists in Brazil feared that by moving from a state to a federal office, Salles would be in an even more powerful position to dismantle environmental safeguards. It wouldn’t take long. In May 2019, Salles announced that he was going to review all conservation units in the country, which include national parks and biological reserves, and authorize railroad construction in those protected areas. He also cancelled partnerships and work agreements with NGOs; and declared that Brazil would not work to reduce carbon emissions unless it was paid to do so. Bolsonaro and Salles have also worked to undermine the efforts of federal environmental protection agencies. In March 2019, they banned direct communication between the press and the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable…This article was originally published on Mongabay

