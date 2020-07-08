Rosewood smuggling in The Gambia: Shipping firm halts timber exports

From BBC

One of the world’s largest shipping lines has announced a moratorium on the transport of any wood from The Gambia.

A BBC Africa Eye investigation revealed in March that vast quantities of protected West African Rosewood was being trafficked through the country.

Most of it ends up in China, the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) found.

Gambian authorities have previously denied any involvement in the smuggling.

Rosewood is a family of tropical tree species widely used for furniture in Asia and in particular China. By value and by volume, rosewood is the most trafficked wildlife product in the world.

In June, the EIA published a report saying shipping companies were transporting contraband timber from The Gambia to China.

Three months previously, Africa Eye published an investigation into the million-dollar trade in trafficked rosewood.

Shipping company Compagnie Maritime d’Affrètement Compagnie Générale Maritime (CMA CGM), the world’s fourth largest, said that it had done its own investigations as a result of the evidence uncovered by the BBC and EIA.

“There was probably some protected rosewood inside their shipments from The Gambia to China,” said Guilhem Isaac Georges, Director of Sustainability for CMA CGM.

The company has therefore “decided to halt its timber exports from the country until further notice,” he told the BBC.

The shipping company also announced that it would create a global blacklist of shippers involved in the illegal trade of protected and endangered species.

The EIA said that it believed this was the first time a shipping line had banned transportation of an entire classification of goods.

What’s so special about rosewood?

Also called Hongmu or “red wood” this rare and valuable wood is prized for its colour and