The sponge with the secret recipe: A cancer-fighting chemical

Throughout the waters surrounding Indonesia, a porous tubular creature sits fixed onto coral reefs, its plain appearance hiding a potentially lifesaving secret. Researchers recently found that this sponge produces a substance that could fight cancer and other lethal diseases, and they’ve proposed cultivating it to benefit Indonesia’s marine environment and economy. Acanthostrongylophora ingens yields a molecule called manzamine A, which counters cervical cancer cells in the lab, according to a paper published in the Journal of Natural Products. Although Pap smears and human papillomavirus vaccines have lowered this type of cancer’s occurrence over the years, it remains the fourth most common in women, with roughly 14,000 diagnoses and more than 4,000 deaths projected in the U.S. alone for 2020 by the American Cancer Society. Manzamine A, which comes from bacteria living in a mutually beneficial relationship with the sponge, has huge implications for stopping this killer because it could restrain aggressive tumors without damaging healthy cells, according to the paper. “It prevents cell replication rather than killing the cell outright, leading to immediate impacts on tumor growth, and then other drugs are useful for killing remaining tumor cells, or they may die on their own,” said Mark Hamann, a professor with the Medical University of South Carolina’s Department of Drug Discovery and Biomedical Sciences and corresponding author on the study. “Success in humans remains to be seen, but it seems very hopeful. The agent would reduce toxic side effects, so that’s the greatest utility.” Through the beneficial bacteria it hosts,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

