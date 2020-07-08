Why are we 'milking' crabs for a coronavirus vaccine?

From BBC

They’ve got ten eyes, existed for over 300 million years – and we use their pale blue blood to keep us all safe.

No, it’s not science fiction, just plain old science. We’re talking about the horseshoe crab.

For decades we’ve needed them, and their blood, to help us discover human medicines.

They’re being used today to help scientists research a potential coronavirus vaccine.

But there are questions about how many are still around, how the process affects the animals and some campaigners want this “milking” of horseshoe crabs stopped.

How do they help?

These “living fossils” matter because their blood helps make sure there are no dangerous bacteria in newly created drugs – the sort of bacteria that can kill people even in tiny amounts.

An extract in the crab’s blood cells chemically reacts to harmful stuff and scientists use it to test if new medicines are safe.

And horseshoe crab blood is the only thing humans can find, anywhere on earth, that does this.

Each year hundreds of thousands are caught and taken to labs in America, where some of their blood’s removed from a vein near their heart.

Then they’re released back into the wild.

‘No one really knows the impact it has’

Initially, experts reckoned nearly all crabs survived the unlikely donation.

But in recent years, it’s been estimated that anything up to 30 percent die from it.

And other studies suggest female crabs that go through it are less likely to mate afterwards.

All of that, say wildlife campaigners, causes problems.

“Right now, they bleed about half a million crabs,” says Dr Barbara Brummer, who’s in charge of a team working on conserving nature for the state of New Jersey – where a lot in America are caught.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that “no-one really knows the impact the withdrawal of blood has on the