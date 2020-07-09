After canoe chase, Madagascar authorities seize 144 endangered tortoises

Authorities in Madagascar have arrested three poachers carrying 144 radiated tortoises, the largest known seizure of its kind in almost two years in the country. They recovered the tortoises, which are critically endangered and illegal to collect or trade, from an outrigger sailing canoe along the country’s southwest coast last month, and have sent them to a recovery facility in the region. The arrest story was “worthy of a true crime series,” according to Madagascar National Parks (MNP), a semi-public agency that manages both a marine and a terrestrial park in the vicinity. On June 19, a community patrol group in the southwest village of Andomotse informed MNP that they’d seen men from outside the village carrying tortoises stuffed in sacks. That evening, the suspected poachers set sail in two canoes, heading north. MNP officers followed them in a motorboat and, with the help of gendarmes (national police), managed to stop one of the canoes after a three-hour chase. The second canoe could not be found. This incident shows that illegal hunting of Madagascar’s tortoises continues, said Herilala Randriamahazo, national coordinator for Turtle Survival Alliance (TSA), the NGO that runs the facility now holding the tortoises. “The poaching activity is ongoing,” he told Mongabay. On June 19, authorities confiscated bags containing radiated tortoises. Image courtesy of Madagascar National Parks. Gendarmes arrested three men in a sailing pirogue and seized the 144 radiated tortoises they were transporting illegally. Image courtesy of Madagascar National Parks. Recent seizures Radiated tortoises (Astrochelys radiata) are…This article was originally published on Mongabay

