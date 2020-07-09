Brazilian meatpacker expands with World Bank funding but fails to reduce impacts in the Amazon

An $85 million investment made by the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation in 2013 in the Brazilian meatpacker Minerva resulted in the rapid expansion of the company across Latin America. But seven years later, social and environmental compensation has not kept pace. While the company’s net profit tripled over the same period, the company’s promises to free its production chains of deforestation and slave labor have not fully materialized. “Minerva has not strictly complied with its commitments to the environment,” Adriana Charoux, spokesperson for Greenpeace’s Amazon campaign, told Mongabay in an interview. “They have not progressed on the topic of forced labor. Their attitude should be much more proactive,” according to Alex Praça, a member of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), which is monitoring the company’s inroads into the Paraguayan Chaco. The problems are interconnected and, in both biomes, are not exclusive to Minerva. But the Brazilian company’s market position as the leading exporter in Latin America— and the fact that it carries the seal of approval from the IFC — means there is greater pressure for results. The IFC partnered with Minerva in September 2013 through two vehicles. First, it bought a 3% stake in the company for $25 million. Then, it offered a loan of $60 million to be paid back by the company over ten years, by April 2023. Over half the debt had been paid back as of March 31. The investment was made following “many years” of discussions, the IFC previously told Mongabay. The…This article was originally published on Mongabay

