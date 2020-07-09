Coronavirus: Is India the next global hotspot?

From BBC

The coronavirus took hold slowly in India, but six months after its first confirmed infection it has overtaken Russia to record the world’s third largest caseload.

With the world’s second-largest population, much of which lives packed into cities, the country was perhaps always destined to become a global hotspot.

But the data behind its case numbers is questionable, because India is not testing enough, and an unusually low death rate has baffled scientists.

Here’s five things we know about the spread of coronavirus in India.

1. India’s cases are rising fast

India has seen a series of record spikes recently, adding tens of thousands of cases daily. It recorded most of its confirmed cases in June, within weeks of reopening after a rigid lockdown.

As of 8 July, India had 742,417 confirmed cases.

But the true scale of infection rates in the population is unclear, according to virologist Shahid Jameel.

The government conducted a random sample of 26,000 Indians in May, which showed that 0.73% had the virus. Some experts have reservations about the sample size, but others, such as Dr Jameel, say it’s the only country-wide indicator they have to work with.

“If we extrapolate that to the whole population, we would have had 10 million infections in mid-May,” Dr Jameel said.

Given that confirmed cases in India have been doubling every 20 days, that would put the current total between 30 and 40 million.

The gap between confirmed cases and actual infections exists in every country, but to different degrees. Testing is the only way to bridge it. “If you test more, you will find more,” Dr Jameel said.

That’s what has happened in India in recent weeks – as the government ramped up testing, case numbers suddenly increased.

India has done more than 10 million tests since 13 March, but more than half of those happened after 1