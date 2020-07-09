Indonesia identifies rhino to capture for breeding, but will have to wait until next year

JAKARTA — Indonesian officials have identified a wild Sumatran rhino that they plan to catch for a captive-breeding program in Kalimantan, the Indonesian portion of the island of Borneo. “The rhino’s name is Pari,” Indra Exploitasia, director of conservation at Indonesia’s environment ministry, said in a webinar on July 3. She didn’t say whether the rhino was a male or female, and ministry officials didn’t respond to multiple requests by Mongabay for further information on the rhino. Conservation officials already have a female Sumatran rhino, named Pahu, at the Kelian Lestari captive-breeding center in East Kalimantan province. Officials announced recently they were putting on hold their search for a male of the species to join her, citing the coronavirus pandemic. The program was already reeling from the government’s unilateral dumping of WWF as its conservation partner, a consequence of which was the scrapping of a plan to capture a rhino last year. The Sumatran rhino (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis) is a critically endangered species, with fewer than 80 believed to be remaining in the wild. Of those, fewer than 16 are believed to inhabit three known sites in Kalimantan. According to Indra, Pari is one of three wild Sumatran rhinos that conservation experts and officials have identified and been monitoring in East Kalimantan. She said there were only about 1,000 hectares (2,500 acres) of rhino habitat left in the province, carved up by mining and logging concessions. “We have coordinated with the concession holders to protect the areas that are rhino habitats,”…This article was originally published on Mongabay

