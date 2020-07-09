Indonesian parliament to probe pulpwood firm’s dispute with Indigenous group

JAKARTA — Lawmakers in Indonesia plan to call pulp and paper executives to testify about a recent case in which an Indigenous farmer was jailed for cutting down pulpwood trees on disputed land. Sudin, a lawmaker who heads the parliamentary commission overseeing forestry, said the company in question, PT Arara Abadi, a subsidiary of paper giant Asia Pulp & Paper (APP), had been “acting tough” in its attitude toward the Sakai Indigenous community in Riau province, Sumatra. “My suggestion is to just summon the businesspeople here,” he said at a June 29 hearing with officials from the environment ministry. “There must be someone protecting them. We want to know how strong their backing is.” The prosecution and jailing of Bongku, a 58-year-old Sakai farmer, has sparked outrage among Indigenous rights and environmental activists in Indonesia and abroad. In early November last year, Bongku cleared half a hectare (1.2 acres) of land, chopping down 20 of PT Arara Abadi’s (AA) acacia and eucalyptus trees near his home in Duluk Songkal village to plant sweet potatoes for his family. The company reported him to the police, citing significant material damages, and in May a court sentenced him to a year in prison and fined him 200 million rupiah ($13,800). Dongku was granted early release on June 10 as part of a government program to ease overcrowding in jails to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He had been locked up for more than seven months, during which he had to pay for food…This article was originally published on Mongabay

