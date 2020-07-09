Madagascar remembers Guy Suzon Ramangason, a champion of protected areas

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar — This spring, Madagascar lost a prominent champion of the country’s system of protected areas. Guy Suzon Ramangason, a former director-general of Madagascar National Parks (MNP), the quasi-governmental agency that manages many of the country’s parks, helped develop and promote numerous protected areas across the country during his long career in conservation. The island nation faces many challenges attempting to conserve its mega-diverse species and ecosystems while lifting its people out of poverty. Ramangason died in Mauritius on April 30, according to the Agence Malagasy de Presse. He had gone there for treatment after suffering post-operative complications from surgery in Madagascar related to a hemorrhagic stroke he suffered in mid-March. On May 9, Ramangason was posthumously elevated to the rank of Grand Officer of the National Order by Baomiavotse Vahinala Raharinirina, Madagscar’s environment minister, at a ceremony in Ambositra district, in the east-central part of the country, according to a post on MNP’s Facebook page. “He has always fought for the environment, but especially the forest, to be recognized at its fair value,” Raharinirina said at the ceremony, according to the post. “He has repeatedly stressed that if the forests of Madagascar were to disappear … There will be a water shortage.” The funeral took place the next day in the same area. “It is sad because we have lost a loved one,” Mamy Rakotoarijaona, MNP’s current director-general, said, according to L’Express de Madagascar. “Not only have we lost him, but he is still young in the field…This article was originally published on Mongabay

