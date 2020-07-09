‘On the edge’: Endangered forest cleared for marijuana in Paraguay

This story is a collaboration between La Nación and Mongabay Latam. Stretching between Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay, the Upper Parana Atlantic Forest is one of the most biodiverse ecoregions on the planet. A single hectare can host 450 different tree species, and more than 90% of its amphibian species and 50% of plants are endemic, meaning they’re found nowhere else in the world. The Upper Parana is also one of the world’s most endangered forests. The ecoregion has been almost entirely cleared in Brazil, and Argentina holds the largest remaining areas of connected habitat. In Paraguay, studies estimate less than 10% remains, mostly as fragmented forest islands scatted across a largely unprotected, denuded landscape. The Upper Parana is part of the greater Atlantic Forest, which is considered one of the most diverse and biologically rich forests in the world and is home to 264 known species of mammals and 936 species of birds. The Atlantic Forest encompasses 15 ecoregions that originally covered more than 1.3 million square kilometers (502,000 sq miles) of Brazil, Paraguay, and Argentina. But decades of deforestation have taken a toll, and less than 13% remains today. Very little primary forest in the Upper Parana Atlantic Forest ecoregion still exists. Satellite data from the Global Land Analysis and Discovery (GLAD) lab at the University of Maryland show that which remained in 2001 has been whittled away even further by deforestation over the past 20 years. Sources: GLAD/UMD/Hansen/Google/USGS/NASA, accessed through Global Forest Watch. Agriculture is the driving…This article was originally published on Mongabay

