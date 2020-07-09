Shanthi, world’s most studied elephant, dies at Washington’s National Zoo

In 1976, a young Asian elephant named Shanthi was flown from Sri Lanka to the U.S. An orphaned calf, she was a gift from the children of the former to those of the latter. At an April 2, 1977, ceremony at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., she was symbolically handed over by Punitha Gunaratne, 8, the daughter of a Sri Lankan Embassy official, to Amy Carter, 9, the daughter of President Jimmy Carter. On June 26 this year, after a lifetime spent contributing to bettering human understanding of Asian elephants (Elephas maximus), one of the world’s most iconic species, Shanthi was euthanized due to her progressively debilitating health. “After decades of managing and treating Shanthi’s osteoarthritis, animal care staff recently noted that her physical condition had irreversibly declined,” the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute said in a statement. “They elected to humanely euthanize her June 26. Shanthi was estimated to be around 45 years old.” In her time at the zoo, Shanthi became perhaps the most studied elephant in the world, making “significant contributions to the conservation community’s knowledge about the biology, reproduction, diseases and ecology of this critically endangered species.” “Generations of staff and visitors have come to know and love Shanthi and, by extension, Asian elephants,” Steven Monfort, the zoo director, said in the statement. “Her contributions to research and medicine have made an indelible mark on our efforts to save her wild counterparts from extinction, as well as improve the lives of her fellow…This article was originally published on Mongabay

