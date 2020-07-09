Traditional villages dread living in shadow of Amazon tailings dams

This story is the second in a series reporting on the legacy, current status and likely future of bauxite mining in the Trombetas river basin and Amazon delta. Journalist Sue Branford and filmmaker Thaís Borges journeyed there in February, 2020. Their investigation of aluminum production is especially relevant now, as Brazil’s Bolsonaro administration pushes to open the Amazon’s indigenous reserves and other protected areas to large-scale industrial mining. ORIXIMINÁ MUNICIPALITY, Pará state, Brazil — When our Mongabay reporting team visited the Amazon riverine communities of Boa Nova and Saracá, one theme predominated: “My children’s future is here,” said one resident. “I don’t want to leave this land,” declared another. “I’m only leaving here to go to the cemetery,” a third emphatically stated. But this determination to remain on their land is interwoven with another, darker refrain: the people’s expressed unease at living in the shadow of numerous large tailings dams, some less than 20 kilometers (12 miles) from their homes, all constructed and owned by Mineração Rio do Norte (MRN), the world’s fourth largest bauxite producer, located beside the Trombetas River. This concern was first sparked in 2015 by an unprecedented environmental disaster occurring a thousand miles away in the town of Mariana in Minas Gerais state. There a tailings dam holding back iron mining waste belonging to Samarco — a joint venture between two international mining companies, Brazil’s Vale and the UK’s BHP Billiton — collapsed. A mud tsunami obliterated the town of Bento Rodrigues, killing 19, and polluting 500-miles…This article was originally published on Mongabay

