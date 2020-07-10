A third of Madagascar’s lemur species on the brink of extinction, IUCN warns

Human actions have pushed 13 more lemur species, the iconic primates native to Madagascar, to the brink of extinction, according to an update to the list of the world’s threatened species. Those now in the critically endangered category of the IUCN Red List include the tiniest primate in the world, the Madame Berthe’s mouse lemur (Microcebus berthae), and the Verreaux’s sifaka (Propithecus verreauxi), a creature known for its sideways hop that gives the impression it is dancing. The bad news does not end there for primates, a group of mammals that includes humans. Half of the primate species of Africa are under threat, including the eastern gorilla (Gorilla beringei), the largest living primate. These majestic mammals are found only in Africa. “This IUCN Red List update exposes the true scale of threats faced by primates across Africa. It also shows that Homo sapiens needs to drastically change its relationship to other primates, and to nature as a whole,” Grethel Aguilar, the IUCN’s acting director-general, said in a statement. Lying off the eastern coast of Africa, Madagascar boasts unparalleled biological diversity, with somewhere between 80% and 90% of its plants and animals found nowhere else on the planet. It separated from the African continental plate about 160 million years ago and then from the Indian landmass 90 million years ago, making it the oldest island in the world. Almost all of the 107 species of lemurs are endangered. One of the main reasons for the disappearance of these charismatic mammals is…This article was originally published on Mongabay

