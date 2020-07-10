Camera snaps first ever glimpse of a troop of the world’s rarest gorilla

There are only about 300 Cross River gorillas left in the world, making them the rarest species of gorilla, or indeed or any great ape. But in late June, a camera located in Nigeria’s Mbe Mountains captured an encouraging sight: a group of Cross River gorillas, including several infants and juveniles, moseying past the lens. The Cross River gorilla is one of rarest gorilla subspecies. Image by WCS Nigeria. This is the first time such a large group of Cross River gorillas (Gorilla gorilla diehli), including babies, has ever been photographed together, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), an organization that works with local community members to actively protect these animals. Before this, there were only a few known images of the critically endangered subspecies, which came from camera traps in both Cameroon and Nigeria. These include pictures of an adult gorilla with a missing hand, likely from a snare injury, a lone silverback, as well as a mother gorilla carrying a single baby on her back. “It is extremely exciting to see so many young Cross River gorillas — an encouraging indication that these gorillas are now well protected and reproducing successfully, after previous decades of hunting,” Inaoyom Imong, director of WCS Nigeria’s Cross River landscape, said in a statement. “While hunters in the region may no longer target gorillas, the threat of hunting remains, and we need to continue to improve the effectiveness of our protection efforts.” A group of Cross River gorillas in the Mbe Mountains.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay