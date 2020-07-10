Coronavirus: How can we make post-pandemic cities smarter?

From BBC

Streets have been eerily quiet in recent months as coronavirus lockdowns imposed by governments around the world hit the pause button on normal life.

And while many people have missed the shops and cafes, many have also appreciated the temporary respite from noise, pollution and congestion.

As cities start to wake up from the so-called anthropause, questions are being being asked about how we can improve them more permanently.

And the assumptions we had about making our cities smart may also need a rethink.

Robots and drones have certainly come into their own during the global lockdown.

The Boston Dynamics Spot robot has been used to help enforce social distancing in Singapore, while drone regulation has been fast-tracked in North Carolina to allow Zipline to deliver medical supplies to hospitals and telepresence robots have helped connect people in quarantine.

Daniela Rus is head of the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and her lab designed a disinfectant robot, which is being used to clean Boston’s food bank.

She told the BBC that robots have made a “tremendous contribution” during the pandemic. “They have helped keep people out of harm’s way and that is very powerful.”

In future, she sees them taking on a wider role in smart cities “helping with both physical and cognitive work”.

Cities already collect vast amounts of data via sensors embedded in infrastructure and even lamp posts, observing a range of metrics – from air quality and transport usage to the movement of people.

And, for probably the first time, ordinary people became interested in this information – how many cars are entering city centres or how many people are gathering in parks was suddenly directly pertinent to their health and well-being.

Prof Phil James measures what he calls the “heartbeat of Newcastle” from his urban