The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency conceded in federal court that it failed to properly regulate certain aspects of coke ovens, like U.S. Steel’s plant in Clairton, outside of Pittsburgh. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California last year by PennFuture and other organizations, and represented by EarthJustice, argued […]

