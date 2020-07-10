Free home insulation: Too good to be true?

From BBC

It sounds too good to be true: free money to make your home cosy and cut your fuel bills.

But this is exactly what is planned for England’s homeowners from September.

That’s when the government aims for a triple whammy – creating thousands of jobs in home insulation while reducing carbon emissions from boilers and shaving energy bills.

Campaigners call this £2bn scheme a “no brainer” policy. So what will it mean for you?

Green homes grant

The Green Homes Grant – which was revealed in Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s summer statement – will be available via a website in two months’ time.

You will apply for a voucher of up to £5,000 worth of work, of which you will pay one third or less.

If your income is low, you will get £10,000 worth of work and you won’t pay a thing.

A qualified retrofit coordinator will visit your home and assess how you can reduce your need for heating.

Then the work will be done. Your home should be warmer in winter and cooler in summer.

What improvements can you get?

We are awaiting details from the government, but it looks as though the scheme may cover:

Loft insulation Wall insulation Underfloor insulation Double and triple glazing Eco-friendly boilers, heat pumps, low-energy lighting and energy-efficient doors

The scheme will apparently involve a “whole house approach”, whereby a retrofit co-ordinator will determine what measures will ensure the best value for money for you and the taxpayer in your home.

It could mean your refurbishment priority list starts off with loft insulation, then wall insulation, then underfloor insulation, for instance.

Experts debate whether double and triple glazing should have qualified for the scheme.

These windows often impress the neighbours, but some think it offers relatively poor value for money when it comes to saving energy.

Will home owners have to deal with