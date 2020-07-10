OneWeb sale to UK-Bharti group gets court approval

From BBC

The sale of the failed satellite company OneWeb to Bharti Global Ltd of India and the UK government has been approved by a US bankruptcy court.

The two parties’ joint bid of $1bn (£800m) secures them the firm’s assets.

It means OneWeb will soon be able to resume building a space network capable of delivering broadband internet connections to all parts of the globe.

Ministers hope the resurrected firm can also transmit navigation signals as an alternative to the EU’s Galileo system.

Britain walked away from involvement in the European project when it ceased to be a Union member state in January.

Friday’s hearing, held under the auspices of the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, was a key procedural moment in OneWeb’s efforts to restore itself to financial health after running out of funds in March this year.

The company issued a statement in which it said: “The parties will work to complete the plan sale process, including filing our plan and disclosure statements with the court, conducting voting with our creditors, and seeking regulatory approval and completing customary closing conditions, and expect the process to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2020.”

OneWeb, which has its HQ in west London and parallel operations in Virginia, US, still has considerable challenges in front of it.

The rescue plan presented to the New York court on Friday only provides about $640m to take the business forward – after various settlement costs are taking into consideration.

Prior to seeking bankruptcy protection, the company had launched 74 satellites for a designed constellation of 648.

Manufacturing the remaining spacecraft and getting them all into orbit on a string of rockets will require additional investment that’s been estimated by independent analysts to be in the region of at least $2bn. New commercial partners will therefore