For the world’s rarest gorillas, a troubled sanctuary

George Mgbang battles to rein in his anger whenever he encounters wire snares, newly cleared farms, empty cartridges, hunting camps, loggers, or shotgun-wielding hunters during his regular patrols in Afi Mountain Wildlife Sanctuary (AMWS). For the past eight years, Mgbang, 42, has toiled to stop these threats from taking over the 100-square-kilometer (39-square-mile) sanctuary in southeast Nigeria’s Cross River state, situated along the country’s border with Cameroon. His regular arrests — up to four per month — don’t appear to have reduced the frequency of incursions into the sanctuary. And neither have frequent confiscations of machetes, guns and chainsaws. “I just can’t keep seeing all this,” he says, adding that he is worried the sanctuary is slowly losing its core purpose: to serve as a refuge for the Cross River gorilla (Gorilla gorilla diehli) and other wildlife. Africa’s most endangered ape, the Cross River gorilla lives in the mountainous portions of the Cameroon-Nigeria border. Fewer than 300 individuals are believed to remain in the wild. About 100 of them are found in a patchwork of three adjoining protected areas: AMWS, the community-owned Mbe Mountains, and the Okwangwo division of Cross River National Park. Although federal and state laws protect the gorillas, their habitat faces mounting pressure from an ever-growing human population. A Cross River Gorilla, pictured here at Cameroon’s Limbe Wildlife Centre. Only about 300 are believed to survive in the wild. Image by Julie Langford via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0) Creating a sanctuary The area that is today…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay