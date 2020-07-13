Life as an Amazon activist: ‘I don’t want to be the next Dorothy Stang’

The Pimental dam, part of the Belo Monte hydroelectric project which met with intense international and indigenous resistance. Image courtesy of Palácio do Planalto on Visual hunt / CC BY. In November 2019, a large group of angry Brazilian landowners and farmers, some of them armed, disrupted the “Amazon: Center of the World” international conference in Altamira, Brazil. The moment tilted precariously toward violence when a young indigenous woman stood up, took the microphone and made a passionate plea for all to safeguard the Amazon. “Her name — to remember and protect — is Juma Xipaya,” wrote journalist Eliane Brum of that day. “It was very tense,” recalls Xipaya, a 28-year old medical student as she speaks to Mongabay outside her school, the Federal University of Pará in Altamira. “When I was about to speak, one man came very close and shouted that we all deserve to die. And after the conference there was a big guy outside, screaming that ‘Indians do not exist!’ The police were there, but didn’t do anything.” Event organizers, deciding on the side of safety, arranged a hotel room that night for Xipaya, and she stayed with friends for the next week instead of going home. That’s nothing new. Xipaya is no stranger to danger. As a young activist and cacica (an indigenous spokesperson and leader), she came out fiercely against the $11 billion Belo Monte mega-dam and the massive corruption that financed its construction. She has since received numerous threats and survived one nearly…This article was originally published on Mongabay

