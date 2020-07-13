Logging concession granted in Malaysian Borneo lacks consent of indigenous communities (commentary)

A wild boar hightails it into the forest as we approach the village of Long Tungan, Sarawak, on a field trip for The Borneo Project. In the driver’s seat of our Hilux, Erang says that if his gun had been within reach he could have given the beastie a run for its money. Erang is exhausted from our 8 hour drive up the corrugated logging road, but he isn’t joking. It’s January 2020, prime fruit and hunting season, so spirits are high and bellies are stuffed with rambutan and crackling. We’re here to visit our field technicians for the Baram Heritage Survey—a project that hires indigenous citizen scientists to patrol and monitor their own lands. From this point on, the village is only accessible by boat, so we stuff our packs into garbage bags on the riverbank and stack them on the awaiting boat. Birds bicker over the spoils in the trees above, interjected by the occasional thud of fruit hitting the ground. The phone signal here won’t be strong enough to read the news for the next couple of days, but we’ve heard about the nasty virus making its way around China. No one yet knows the havoc the coronavirus is about to wreak on the world. We’re also blissfully unaware that the timber company Samling is about to receive approval to log the very land on which we stand. Home to the Kenyah Jamok people, Long Tungan is a magnificent place. The terrain of the Baram region is…This article was originally published on Mongabay

