Perfume coalition’s conservation-first approach: Q&A with Heather D’Angelo

An entrepreneur and musical artist who works at the apex of luxury and ethics making some of the most unique fragrances, Heather D'Angelo is forging alliances toward protecting the Amazon. Launched on Earth Day 2020, the Coalition of Sustainable Perfumery (COSP) will feature interviews with industry leaders, sustainability experts, and fellow perfumers as the organization works toward greater transparency in the beauty and fragrances industry. In the inaugural episode, COSP founders Heather D'Angelo of Carta Fragrances, Mauricio Garcia of Herbcraft Perfumery, Molly Brennan of Sacred Scents, and Sydney Buffman of Syd Botanica discuss why making perfumery as sustainably as possible is important. Mongabay caught up with D'Angelo recently to find out more about her newest venture. Heather D'Angelo. Image courtesy Heather D'Angelo. Mongabay: Tell us about launching COSP? Heather D'Angelo: I launched the Coalition of Sustainable Perfumery (COSP) along with three fellow perfumer friends, Mauricio Garcia, Sydney Buffman and Molly Brennan. The four of us came together because we were frustrated by the lack of transparency in the perfume industry and sought to gather information and provide resources for consumers and other perfumers about how to make more responsible choices. As part of our outreach, we're conducting a series of videos (that we plan to repurpose for a podcast) with people from all over the perfume industry — chemists, essential oil manufacturers, packaging experts, etc. — to get to the bottom of our very long list of questions about sourcing. You can check out our website here.

