Video: As COVID-19 curbs patrols in Nicaragua, turtle eggs risk being poached

Social distancing has become part of the routine for Liessi Calero and Darling Delgado, park rangers who protect turtles in Nicaragua, the only country in Central America that has not declared a state of emergency in response to COVID-19. Brasilon Beach, where turtles nest, is part of La Flor Wildlife Refuge, a marine conservation area located in the turquoise waters of the Pacific Ocean near the border with Costa Rica. Calero and Delgado have been patrolling the beach for years to prevent smugglers from raiding turtle nests and selling their eggs to markets and restaurants. La Flor is one of the seven most important turtle nesting beaches in the world. During the turtle nesting season, which begins in late July, more than 70,000 turtles will lay their eggs on the beach. But the patrols have been suspended since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Nicaragua in March, interrupting a decade of continued surveillance. Calero and Delgado are part of the Paso Pacifico organization, which manages projects that protect biodiversity in Mesoamerica. The Nicaraguan government has not imposed quarantines, nor have work and educational activities been officially paused. However, Paso Pacifico has decided to suspend its activities to help prevent the spread of the virus, including education programs for children, patrols, and managing turtle egg nurseries. ‘Who is going to take care of the beaches and the turtles?’ “At work and at home we have adopted social distancing and hygiene measures: we disinfect surfaces with alcohol and wash our hands frequently with liquid…This article was originally published on Mongabay

