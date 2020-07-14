Can a mine and a community group save the tiny golden mantella frog?

MANTADIA, Madagascar — In 2017, more than 1,500 golden mantella frogs hopped into breeding ponds near the Ambatovy nickel and cobalt mine in eastern Madagascar. Their reintroduction to the wild was part of a program to mitigate the mine’s environmental impact. The frogs’ release marked a milestone in an effort to raise and breed the species in captivity. Three years later, scientists and conservationists are awaiting the results of studies examining the success of the reintroduction effort. The critically endangered golden mantella frog (Mantella aurantiaca) lives exclusively in the Moramanga area in the eastern part of Madagascar’s Central Highlands. The Mangabe forest, Torotorofotsy marsh (designated a wetland of international importance under the Ramsar Convention), and the Andriambondro Ambakoana forest, all protected areas, are hotspots for this amphibian. Torotorofotsy marsh is among the areas affected by Ambatovy’s mining activities, resulting in the need for conservation measures. Golden mantella frogs raised at Mitsinjo Association’s Toby Sahona facility in Andasibe, Moramanga, in eastern Madagascar. Image by Rivonala Razafison for Mongabay. Ambatovy represents the largest foreign investment ever made in Madagascar, with around $8 billion in projected spending over at least 29 years. It has a production capacity of 60,000 metric tons of refined nickel and 5,600 metric tons of refined cobalt per year, as well as ammonium sulfate, from a deposit beneath 1,600 hectares (nearly 4,000 acres) of primary forest. Miners extract minerals at depths between 20 and 100 meters (66 and 328 feet), clearing areas rich in biodiversity. The mining company is…This article was originally published on Mongabay

