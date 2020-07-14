Deer droppings help researchers understand sambar antler development

HORTON PLAINS, Sri Lanka — Studying animals in their wild habitat can get quite intrusive. And when that animal is a male sambar deer (Rusa unicolor) with fully grown antlers — the king of the Sri Lankan grassland — every movement comes under scrutiny. Including bowel movements. Deer droppings were the focus of a recent study by researchers staking out Horton Plains National Park (HPNP), as they looked for hormonal clues to help them understand the cyclical growth of sambar antlers. The Sri Lankan subspecies of sambar (R. u. unicolor) has the largest antlers of the species, which go through an annual cycle of growth, branching, hardening, and eventually falling off. “During our observations, we found seven antler growth stages of sambar deer in the Horton Plains that is directly linked to their hormone levels,” Sandun J. Perera, corresponding author of the study and a field biologist at Sabaragamuwa University, told Mongabay. The sambar can lose one branch of its antlers due to a fight or when completing the full antler cycle following a rutting season, with the other branch falling within days to initiate the next cycle of antler growth. Image courtesy of Sandun J. Perera. The stage when the antlers hardened coincide with the start of the period rutting or breeding season, when the males begin jousting with each other. (Female sambar, like nearly all other deer species, don’t grow antlers.) The hard antlers were recorded throughout the breeding season, lasting for about four to five months, generally…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay