‘In the plantations there is hunger and loneliness’: The cultural dimensions of food insecurity in Papua (commentary)

The article was co-published with The Gecko Project. A decade ago, the Indonesian government began to heavily promote large-scale plantation developments in Papua province, a region of savannahs and rich rainforests. A recent article published by Mongabay and The Gecko Project explores how corporate investors gained the rights to these projects and the fallout for local Indigenous populations. The investigation, done in collaboration with the Korean Center for Investigative Journalism-Newstapa and 101 East, Al Jazeera's Asia-Pacific current affairs program, revealed that children were suffering from malnutrition while agricultural commodities were being exported from their ancestral lands. Sophie Chao, an anthropologist at the University of Sydney, has spent years studying how such developments have affected the Indigenous Marind people. In this commentary, she explores how the loss of traditional foods that comes with deforestation, driven by plantation companies, has brought about both hunger and began to sever a deep cultural connection between the Marind and the natural world. In late May 2018, I was invited to dine at the home of Barnabus Ndiken, a clan head from the Upper Bian region of Merauke, a district in Indonesia's easternmost province of Papua. The centerpiece of the meal, I had been told, was a dish of deer, caught by Barnabus and his kinsmen (pseudonyms have been used throughout this article). With vast swaths of forest being felled to make way for oil palm plantations, game in and around their village had become increasingly rare. Several of their children had never tasted it, and…

