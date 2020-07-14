U.N.’s grand plan to save forests hasn’t worked, but some still believe it can

The world’s tropical forests are in serious trouble, with deforestation worsening and the sixth mass extinction accelerating faster than scientists previously thought. This grim news comes more than a decade after the international community agreed on a strategy for curbing the destruction of tropical forests as part of global effort to tackle the climate crisis. Known as REDD+ (reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation), the strategy sounds simple: Rich, industrialized countries would pay developing countries for preserving forests and preventing the emissions of carbon dioxide that come with destroying trees. But making REDD+ work has turned out to be anything but simple, in large part because its architects have yet to design the global carbon market that was meant to pay for it. This means 13 years and plenty of tense negotiations after REDD+ officially debuted in the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) summit in 2007, in the real world, it still doesn’t exist at the scale it was conceived at. “No, REDD has not achieved its goals!” said Frances Seymour, a leading international authority on tropical forests and a distinguished senior fellow at the World Resources Institute (WRI), on a recent Skype video call. “Because the goal is to reduce and eventually reverse tropical deforestation, and it’s clear we’re losing.” After roughly three decades of fighting the uphill battle against deforestation, Seymour still gets visibly passionate when she talks about saving forests. She is part of a small group of tireless REDD+ advocates — scientists, conservationists,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

