Climate change: Siberian heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming

From BBC

A record-breaking heatwave in Siberia would have been almost impossible without human-caused climate change.

That’s the conclusion of a new paper by an international team of climate scientists led by the UK Met Office.

Siberia’s temperatures were more than 5C above average between January and June.

Temperatures exceeded 38C in the Russian town of Verkhoyansk on 20 June, the highest temperature ever recorded north of the Arctic circle.

The scientists found the record average temperatures were likely to happen less than once every 80,000 years without human-induced climate change.

That makes such an event “almost impossible” had the world not been warmed by greenhouse gas emissions, they conclude.

It is, says Prof Peter Stott of the UK’s Met Office, the strongest result of any attribution study to date.

Attribution studies attempt to work out the role that human-induced climate change plays in major weather events.

Climate scientists use computer simulations to compare the climate as it is today with the climate as it would have been without human influence to see how likely different weather events would have been.

The researchers say that the current Siberian heat “has contributed to raising the world’s average temperature to the second hottest on record for the period January to May”.

What happens in the Arctic doesn’t stay in the Arctic

The changing Arctic climate is of huge importance here in the UK.

Four of the six main systems that determine this country’s weather are driven by conditions in the Arctic, said Dr Katharine Hendry of Bristol University.

She was one of the lead authors on a paper published last month that suggested a series of extreme weather events could be linked to changes in the Arctic.

The so-called “Beast from the East”,