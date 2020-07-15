Corn growers in Brazil’s Cerrado reap a hostile climate of their own making

The vast Cerrado grasslands of Brazil continue to be cleared to plant corn and soybeans and to raise cattle. But the destruction has been so extensive that it has sparked a change in the local climate, making the region increasingly unsuited for corn farming. That’s the finding from a new study by researchers from Dartmouth College looking into one of the many impacts that deforestation is having on the Cerrado. The key takeaway: the loss of native vegetation — more than half the Cerrado has been cleared — has caused an increase in the biome’s temperature and a decrease in rainfall, leading to a decline of up to 8% in yields of corn, one of the main commodities grown in the region. Brazil is the world’s third-largest producer of corn, a crop that depends almost entirely on rainfall patterns and moderate temperatures for its development, since only 6% of the country’s land is irrigated. That’s given rise to the paradox that the same agribusiness entities responsible for deforestation in the Cerrado are the very ones now suffering a loss of production thanks to the environmental impacts they have brought about. In the study, published in the journal Nature Sustainability, the researchers analyzed different land use scenarios in the Brazilian Cerrado and Amazon, using climate patterns observed from 2000 to 2015. In all the scenarios, the results pointed to a grim future for corn growers. Four of the six scenarios focused on the Cerrado: before deforestation; deforestation in 2016; Cerrado vegetation…This article was originally published on Mongabay

