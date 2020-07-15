In the battle to save forests, a make-or-break moment for REDD+

In September 2019, something significant happened in the world of forest conservation: Norway agreed to pay Gabon $10 per metric ton of carbon to reduce its emissions from deforestation. The agreement is an example of the global strategy know as REDD+ (reducing emissions from deforestation and degradation), where industrialized nations make results-based payments to developing tropical forest countries for curbing deforestation and avoiding the emissions released when trees are destroyed. REDD+ advocates saw Norway’s offer as a big deal, given that the going price had long been stuck at $5 per metric ton, an amount Costa Rica’s minister of environment Carlos Manuel Rodríguez calls “an insult to anyone who is working to stop deforestation.” “The price was set in unbalanced negotiations by buyer countries or multilateral institutions,” Frances Seymour, distinguished senior fellow at the World Resources Institute (WRI), said via a Skype video call. “It’s basically been: we’ll pay you $5 a ton, take it or leave it.” Norway’s offer marked a step in the right direction, but it still wasn’t enough. A study from last year estimated it would take at least $20 per ton to dramatically slow deforestation. And pricing represents only half of the equation. REDD+ finance remains dwarfed by the underlying drivers of deforestation, the profits that come from large-scale agriculture, mining and other commercial activities. To pay for REDD+ at a global scale would take not only a higher price, but more sales volume. And REDD+ advocates had already hung their hopes on the private sector…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay