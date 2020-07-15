Indonesia’s new lobster export policy threatens Javan rhino habitat

JAKARTA — The Indonesian government’s controversial decision to allow the resumption of lobster larvae exports now threatens another, far more endangered, species: the Javan rhino. The last remaining habitat of the Javan rhino (Rhinoceros sondaicus) is Ujung Kulon National Park at the western tip of the island of Java. But the shores of the park have effectively been opened up to lobster fishers under a decision in May by the fisheries ministry to reverse a ban on exports of wild-caught lobster larvae. Mochamad Syamsudin, the coordinator of the rhino monitoring and protection unit at Ujung Kulon, said the rhinos often frequent the area by the coast. Under the resumption of wild lobster harvests, up to 120 motorized fishing boats, each carrying up to three fishers, will be eligible to operate in the area, Syamsudin said. In addition to fishing, they typically land to rest or swim by the shore, he added. “Rhinos are very shy, and any human activity will certainly disturb the space of the Javan rhinos,” Syamsudin told Mongabay in an interview. A Javan rhino takes a dip in the Cigenter River in Ujung Kulon National Park. Image by Stephen Belcher via Ujung Kulon National Park Agency. An estimated 72 Javan rhinos — 39 males and 33 females — live in Ujung Kulon, which spans 1,230 square kilometers (475 square mile), about a third of it marine area. The population appears to be growing at a stable rate, but it is the only one left in the world.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay