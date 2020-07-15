Nuclear blast sends star hurtling across galaxy

From BBC

A star has been sent hurtling across the galaxy after undergoing a partial supernova, astronomers say.

A supernova is a powerful explosion that occurs when some stars reach the ends of their lives; in this case, the blast was not sufficient to destroy it.

Instead, it sent the object hurtling through space at 900,000 km/hr.

Astronomers think the object, known as a white dwarf, was originally circling another star, which would have been sent flying in the opposite direction.

When two stars orbit each other like this, they are described as a “binary”.

The object, known as SDSS J1240+6710, was previously found to have an unusual atmospheric composition.

Discovered in 2015, it seemed to contain neither hydrogen nor helium, appearing to be composed instead of an unusual mix of oxygen, neon, magnesium and silicon.

Mystery over monster star’s vanishing act Nearby ‘supernova’ star’s dimming explained

Now, using the Hubble Space Telescope, an international team has also identified carbon, sodium, and aluminium in the star’s atmosphere, all of which are produced in the first thermonuclear reactions of a supernova.

But there is also a clear absence of what is known as the “iron group” of elements, iron, nickel, chromium and manganese.

These heavier elements are normally cooked up from the lighter ones, and make up the defining features of thermonuclear supernovas.

The lack of iron group elements in SDSSJ1240+6710 suggests that the star only underwent a partial supernova before the nuclear burning died out.

Lead author Professor Boris Gänsicke, from the department of physics at the University of Warwick, UK, said: “This star is unique because it has all the key features of a white dwarf but it has this very high velocity and unusual abundances that make no sense when combined with its low mass.

“It has a chemical composition which is the fingerprint of nuclear burning, a low