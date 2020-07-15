Podcast: Can policy prevent a North American salamander pandemic?

The U.S. is home to the world’s highest diversity of salamander species, many of which are thought to be susceptible to the fungal pathogen Batrachochytrium salamandrivorans or ‘Bsal’ for short. In response, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service imposed a ban on the trade of 201 salamander species in 2016. However, the recent discovery that frogs can also carry Bsal has led scientists to urge the American government to ban the import of all salamander and frog species. On this episode of the podcast, host Mike DiGirolamo speaks with Priya Nanjappa, former Program Manager for the Association of Fish and Wildlife agencies, and Tiffany Yap, a Staff Scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity, about animal trade policy, differences in the way the United States conducts this policy from other nations, and what the U.S. might do to more effectively combat the threat. Listen here: Subscribe to Mongabay’s podcasts for free on Android, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, RSS, Castbox, Pocket Casts, via Pandora and Spotify, or wherever you get podcasts: just search for the Mongabay Newscast. Or listen to all of our podcast episodes via the Mongabay website here on the podcast homepage. More reading from Mongabay on this topic: On the hunt for a silent salamander-killer Scientists are racing to stop a pandemic before it starts – but will they find it in time? Super-spreaders: How the curious life of a newt could ignite a pandemic Their susceptibility to Bsal coupled with their mobility mean eastern newts could act as “super-spreaders” of Bsal if the fungus gets…This article was originally published on Mongabay

