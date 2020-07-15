Rainforest Alliance Certification gets a 2020 upgrade

You may have noticed a little green frog on the chocolate, coffee or tea packages in your pantry. This tiny logo means a product has the Rainforest Alliance seal of approval and has met the social and environmental standards required for certification. Now, those standards are getting an upgrade. Rainforest Alliance has announced new, more robust criteria for certification. Companies that want to sport the frog logo must strengthen their commitments to society, economy and environment. The updated certification program provides new standards for farmers and companies in the areas of human rights, supply chains, livelihoods, deforestation and biodiversity, and provides new data systems and tools for management. The rollout of the new program begins this September and companies will be audited against the new standards beginning in July 2021. Developing the new criteria was a two-year process that drew upon public input from more than 1,000 people in nearly 50 countries. The process was led by Rainforest Alliance, an international nonprofit based in New York. Rainforest Alliance merged with the agricultural sustainability certification nonprofit UTZ in 2018. The Rainforest Alliance logo on chocolate bars. Photo by Ripple. “This ambitious and innovative certification program is part of the Rainforest Alliance’s strategy of collaboration with farmers, companies, implementing partners, and third-party auditors, as well as other NGOs, governments, and consumers,” Alex Morgan, chief markets officer at the Rainforest Alliance, said in a statement. “Only together can we restore the balance between people and nature and create a world where we thrive together.”…This article was originally published on Mongabay

